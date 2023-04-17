No election on May 14 come what may: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Interior Rana Sanaullah reiterated that elections will not be held on May 14, saying polls will be held in one go across Pakistan, in defiance of Supreme Court orders.
In a media talks in Faisalabad, the PML-N stalwart said elections will be held simultaneously under the caretaker setup. He said it will not going to happen, no matter how hard they push, without naming any specific quarter.
He however told party workers to continue with their preparations and further announced the return of Nawaz Sharif as elections draw near. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan and will lead the electoral campaign, he said.
Quoting the establishment, the minister said they wanted to fix the blunders made in the past while referring to the last general elections which the ruling alliance allege that rigged to bring Imran Khan to premiership.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed ECP to hold an election to the Punjab Assembly on May 14 and had given the decision after revoking the decision of the electoral watchdog.
The top court also directed State Bank to issue Rs21 billion in funds to the ECP by April 10. But the amount was never released amid the economic situation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
