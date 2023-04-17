No election on May 14 come what may: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Interior Rana Sanaullah reiterated that elections will not be held on May 14, saying polls will be held in one go across Pakistan, in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

In a media talks in Faisalabad, the PML-N stalwart said elections will be held simultaneously under the caretaker setup. He said it will not going to happen, no matter how hard they push, without naming any specific quarter.

He however told party workers to continue with their preparations and further announced the return of Nawaz Sharif as elections draw near. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan and will lead the electoral campaign, he said.

Quoting the establishment, the minister said they wanted to fix the blunders made in the past while referring to the last general elections which the ruling alliance allege that rigged to bring Imran Khan to premiership.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed ECP to hold an election to the Punjab Assembly on May 14 and had given the decision after revoking the decision of the electoral watchdog.

The top court also directed State Bank to issue Rs21 billion in funds to the ECP by April 10. But the amount was never released amid the economic situation.