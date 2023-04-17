Transport problem of Karachi University students

Respected Sir,

Why would nobody want to take public transportation?

Because of the rise in petrol prices, transportation costs are rising day by day. Individuals in the impacted cities especially students in universities. The Karachi University point services are failing more frequently because for them a smooth ride is only a pipe dream; in fact, they struggle merely to get a foot in the point.

There is a saying " A man who is regular and punctual will get sure success in all walks of life," but what happens if students cannot arrive at class on time or if points are delayed? The first 10 minutes of the lecture are the most important of the entire thing. Students suffocate to the point but can't do anything just to bear it as the limited numbers of facts provided to the university by the government.

It seems like no one wants to peel the onion and make life better for students.

As the situation of KU transport is not good. I request you to highlight it in your newspaper so that the university management and government will take some action to solve this problem.

Thank you,

Bisma Nasir