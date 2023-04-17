Transport problem of Karachi University students

Respected Sir,
Why would nobody want to take public transportation?
Because of the rise in petrol prices, transportation costs are rising day by day. Individuals in the impacted cities especially students in universities. The Karachi University point services are failing more frequently because for them a smooth ride is only a pipe dream; in fact, they struggle merely to get a foot in the point.
There is a saying " A man who is regular and punctual will get sure success in all walks of life," but what happens if students cannot arrive at class on time or if points are delayed? The first 10 minutes of the lecture are the most important of the entire thing. Students suffocate to the point but can't do anything just to bear it as the limited numbers of facts provided to the university by the government.
It seems like no one wants to peel the onion and make life better for students.
As the situation of KU transport is not good. I request you to highlight it in your newspaper so that the university management and government will take some action to solve this problem.
Thank you,
Bisma Nasir
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.