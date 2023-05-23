Zarrar Kahn, Indian director Anurag Kashyap praise each other's work at Cannes Film Festival

Renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap proudly represented his country at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival.

With his highly anticipated neo-noir thriller, Kennedy, set to premiere at midnight on Wednesday, Kashyap took the opportunity to express his admiration for Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn and his latest masterpiece, In Flames.

The festival kicked off with a panel discussion at the Canadian Pavilion focusing on the theme of South Asian Stories in a Global Film Market. Deadline reported that both Kashyap and Kahn were part of this engaging panel.

Kashyap commended In Flames, stating, "It is so much more than a moody horror film. It delves deep into society, exposing its raw essence. It strikes you right in the gut." He added, "As a genre film enthusiast, I believe genres evolved as a response to various forms of repression. Zombies, for instance, were a reflection of Nazis."

In response, Kahn showered Kashyap with praise, highlighting the impact of Bollywood films in Pakistan. "Despite being banned, we still love to consume Bollywood films. They are larger than life, and I always felt we could never create such grandeur ourselves. They were beyond what we thought was possible," he shared. "However, watching Anurag Kashyap's films provided us with a palette and a landscape to explore filmmaking in Karachi. I am grateful to him for pioneering such cinema and paving the way for others," he added.

The acclaimed director believes that the current surge in independent cinema in the subcontinent is fuelled by courageous young producers who are willing to invest in bold storytelling. "It is this new wave of producers who have made all the difference," Kashyap affirmed. "They have made it possible for a stream of remarkable independent films to come to life."

Kahn empathized with the Indian film industry, as he compared the current situation to the challenges faced by Pakistan in the 1970s. He emphasized the significance of international film festivals and labs in fostering collaboration among filmmakers from across South Asia. "Through platforms like Busan's Asian Film Academy, I had the chance to meet people from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, whom I could never have connected with within Pakistan," he said.

In Flames, a selection of the Cannes Directors' Fortnight, had its world premiere on May 19 at the prestigious festival. The film, set in Pakistan, will continue to captivate audience at Cannes until May 27. According to Variety, it marks the first Pakistan-set film in Directors' Fortnight since Jamil Dehlavi's The Blood of Hussain in 1980.

Produced by Anam Abbas and executive produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray, In Flames is part of XYZ's New Visions slate. This compelling film, centred around women, features talented actors Rameesha Nawal and Bakhtawar Mazhar.