Ali Zafar draws comparison between Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as actors in Q&A

Web Desk 11:21 PM | 6 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Ali Zafar, a name that resonates with excellence and versatility in the entertainment industry, is a force to be reckoned with. He has carved a remarkable niche for himself as a singer, actor, songwriter, and painter. His soulful voice and ability to effortlessly blend different genres, including pop, rock, and Sufi, established him as a musical sensation in Pakistan.

With his innate talent, charisma, and charming persona, he has captivated audiences both in his home country and across borders. Zafar is currently enchanting audiences during his tour in Canada, where he is scheduled to perform in multiple cities.

One of his concerts kicked off with an engaging rapid-fire round featuring a Canada-based journalist. The journalist posed questions about Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, as well as Pakistani stars Saba Qamar and Mahira Khan.

Zafar took to social media on Friday to share a video of the rapid-fire round in Vancouver, along with a playful comment: "Told you not to ask difficult questions." The Q&A session began with Zafar's thoughts on Bollywood's King Khan. With a smile, he described Shah Rukh as "very inspirational" and a charismatic individual who can charm anyone and make them his lifelong fan. Zafar expressed that Shah Rukh is one of those rare individuals you encounter only once in a lifetime.

When asked about his Kapoor & Sons co-star Alia Bhatt, Zafar acknowledged her as a "very hardworking" actress. As for Katrina Kaif, his co-star in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Zafar playfully smiled and paused before stating, "She's tall."

The conversation then shifted to local stars, with the host inquiring about Zafar's preference between Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar in terms of their acting abilities. The Chal Dil Meray crooner responded by praising both actresses, highlighting Qamar's strength, striking intensity, and depth as an actress. He also acknowledged Mahira as a superstar of their nation, emphasizing that both actresses have their own unique place in the industry.

When asked to choose between his popular songs "Jhoom" and "Channo," Zafar tactfully replied, "Channo has her own place; other girls come after." Lastly, he was posed with a challenging question: which art form does he prefer, acting or singing? Without hesitation, he asserted his love for singing, explaining that while acting is fascinating, singing is a medium where one cannot lie.

On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and  Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

