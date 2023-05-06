Search

Death toll in Indian state of Manipur rises to 54 as army struggles to quell ethnic violence

Web Desk 11:48 PM | 6 May, 2023
Source: Sachin (Instagram)

IMPHAL – Death toll in ethnic clashes in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur rose to 54 on Saturday.

The death toll given by unofficial sources however is far more higher than the death toll given by the official sources.

On Saturday, a little normalcy returned to Imphal Valley as shops and markets reopened and cars started running on the roads. Security presence, which was bolstered by fresh arrival of army troops and rapid action force and central police forces, was clearly visible at all major areas and roads. 

Authorities in the northeastern state have evacuated some 20,000 people to camps under army protection to prevent escalation of ethnic violence just days after clashes erupted between tribal and non-tribal groups.

There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days. Internet services have been suspended in the state to prevent the use of social media to stir up unrest.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Friday, “approximately 13,000” civilians had been rescued from affected areas who were staying in ad-hoc boarding facilities created for the purpose within company operating bases and the military garrison.

“More than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest,” the army said.

Tensions have been rising between the Meitei community, which lives mostly in the main valley, and numerous tribes in the hilly state.

The Meitei people have been rallying to push the governent to give them scheduled tribe status, but the recognised tribes in Manipur oppose this demand of the Meitei, who are the largest single ethnic group in the state.

Last month, the Manipur High Court had directed the government to consider the Meitei community’s plea and decide on it.

As a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination, India reserves some government jobs, college admissions and elected seats — from village councils to the parliament — for the communities under the scheduled tribe category.

