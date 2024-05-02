UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed breathes his last at 82

DUBAI – Former Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Eastern Region Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed passed away at age of 82.

UAE Presidential Court announced his demise on May 1. Top UAE leaders including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grief and announced official mourning period of 7 days.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also mourned the death of Sheikh Tahnoon's contributions to the Gulf nation.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, also paid tribute, and extended condolences to Nahyan family on the loss.

The deceased was known for his close ties with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and he played a key role in the establishment of the Arab nation.

He served in various leadership roles, including deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Supreme Petroleum Council.