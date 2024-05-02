UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed breathes his last at 82

Pakistani PM Sharif condoles over demise of UAE’s Sheikh
DUBAI – Former Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Eastern Region Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed passed away at age of 82.
UAE Presidential Court announced his demise on May 1. Top UAE leaders including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grief and announced official mourning period of 7 days.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also mourned the death of Sheikh Tahnoon's contributions to the Gulf nation.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, also paid tribute, and extended condolences to Nahyan family on the loss.
The deceased was known for his close ties with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and he played a key role in the establishment of the Arab nation.
He served in various leadership roles, including deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Supreme Petroleum Council.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.