Saudi Prince Mansour bin Badr bin Saud passes away

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)