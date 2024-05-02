Punjab to introduce 'fee' for polythene bag use on LHC directives

LAHORE – Pakistan's most populated region Punjab is set to impose ‘fee’ on polythene bags usage on stern directives issued by Punjab government.

Lahore High Court issued new directions for all Deputy Commissioners in province to formulate policies regarding the usage and disposal of polythene bags.

Judge Justice Shahid Karim of LHC issued written order in response to petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others. The order mandates all DCs to develop a comprehensive policy detailing strategies for collecting and disposing of polythene bags, including provisions for imposing a fee on citizens for their use. All districts are required to submit their policies at the next hearing.

The court also directed industries in Punjab to implement measures to prevent waste and pollution.

The hearing was adjourned until May 3, when the submitted policies and progress reports will be reviewed again.