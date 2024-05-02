U Bank inks MoU with National Science & Technology Park

ISLAMABAD—To promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan, the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST and U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) have agreed to collaborate on NSTP's flagship programmes, including the Hatch8 Incubation Programme and Rising Stars Startup Competition.

The Rector of NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, and the President & CEO of U Bank, Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the partnership.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, apprised the Rector of various innovative fin-tech initiatives undertaken by his organisation. He also commended NUST for its myriad of nation-building initiatives, world-class educational facilities, and opportunities it offers to nurture diverse minds and drive positive societal change.

Rector NUST appreciated U Bank's commitment and professionalism and expressed confidence that the newly forged partnership would go a long way in nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Both parties also discussed and devised strategies to improve student, parent, and staff well-being, including establishing an endowment fund for underprivileged students.