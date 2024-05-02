Search

U Bank inks MoU with National Science & Technology Park

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 2 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD—To promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan, the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST and U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) have agreed to collaborate on NSTP's flagship programmes, including the Hatch8 Incubation Programme and Rising Stars Startup Competition. 

The Rector of NUST, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, and the President & CEO of U Bank, Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the partnership.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, apprised the Rector of various innovative fin-tech initiatives undertaken by his organisation. He also commended NUST for its myriad of nation-building initiatives, world-class educational facilities, and opportunities it offers to nurture diverse minds and drive positive societal change.

Rector NUST appreciated U Bank's commitment and professionalism and expressed confidence that the newly forged partnership would go a long way in nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.   

Both parties also discussed and devised strategies to improve student, parent, and staff well-being, including establishing an endowment fund for underprivileged students.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

