Pakistan announce T20 squad for England, Ireland series

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the national T20 squad for Pakistan’s upcoming series against England and Ireland.
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali. Salman Ali Agha
The announcement comes a week before Pakistan's upcoming matches against Ireland in a three-match series. Both teams will play from May 10 to May 14.
Men in Green will face England next in four-match T20I series on May 22. These tours are crucial for the team's preparation for the T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to begin in June in the United States and the West Indies.
More to follow...
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
