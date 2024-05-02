Pakistan announce T20 squad for England, Ireland series

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the national T20 squad for Pakistan’s upcoming series against England and Ireland.

Pakistan Squad for England, Ireland Series

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali. Salman Ali Agha

The announcement comes a week before Pakistan's upcoming matches against Ireland in a three-match series. Both teams will play from May 10 to May 14.

Men in Green will face England next in four-match T20I series on May 22. These tours are crucial for the team's preparation for the T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to begin in June in the United States and the West Indies.



