Pakistani skipper Babar Azam now helping Indian students to learn sports

Web Desk 01:06 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, known for showing embryonic signs of modern progressive thinking, now landed in the 8th standard textbook of archrival India.

After raking in accolades of all formats, the flamboyant batter has been featured in the sports section of a textbook for grade eight in India.

Pakistan and India rarely face each other in the field amid heightened political tensions but the cover drive king made it to the sum including other top players including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

“Cricket is the most loved game in India and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favourite cricketers?”, the question reads, which asked students to guess the nicknames of the top players.

Other noted players including AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle made it to the list.

Earlier, pictures of a textbook has gone viral as the federal board added a numerical regarding Babar Azam’s shot.

Babar Azam’s cover drive now helping Pakistani students learn Physics

Babar is acknowledged and applauded as an ace player with his matchless and genuine technique, temperament and talent all over the world. He is the only batsman in the world who is currently in the top-5 of the ICC rankings in all formats.

The cricket gurus and pundits rate his technique and skill as one of the finest batsman of contemporary cricket arena. His cricket journey sprawls around years with his extraordinary performances. As first-class cricketer, he made his debut against the National Bank of Pakistan in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Division on 10th December 2010 to accept challenges of T20 cricket, he played his first T20 debut for Lahore Eagles against Hyderabad Hawks in the Fayasal Bank T-20 Cup at Lahore on 1st December 2012.

Profile: Babar Azam

He possesses several unique and matchless records as an international player including joint-fastest player in ODIs to score 1000 runs; 2nd Pakistani player who secured century in Australia; 1st player in ODI history to score 5 consecutive centuries; 1st Pakistani player to score fastest 3000 runs in ODI; 1st middle-order batsman to score 100 in a World Cup match after 32 years; joint-fastest batsman to score 1500 runs in T20; contributed in Pakistan highest Partnership in T20; leading Pakistani scorer in year 2016, 2017 and 2019; Pakistan’s leading Test scorer in 2018, 2019; No.1 ODI batsman in ICC rankings 2021; 4th ranked batsman in ICC T20 rankings 2022; fastest Asian batsman to score 11,000 runs; and named as captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2021.  

