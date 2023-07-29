India's Anju receives plot, cash as gift from Pakistani businessman

ISLAMABAD – Anju, an Indian woman who recently travelled to Pakistan to wed his lover Nasrullah, was welcomed and praised today by a businessman located in Islamabad.

Anju received congratulations on her marriage from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of Pak Star Group enterprises, at her home. He also gave her a plot, a cheque of Rs 50,000, and other kind gifts.

Journalist Ravinder Singh Robin tweeted a video of the Islamabad-based businessman giving Anju-Nasrullah.

The CEO of PSG made a statement expressing that…

Indian girl Anju has become a social media hype after her adventurous tour to Pakistan. She is 34-year-old and was born in the UP’s Kailor village. She was living in Rajasthan’s Alwa with Arvind Kumar before she interacted with Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah.

She is a married woman from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who developed a relationship with Pakistani young man Nasrullah from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.