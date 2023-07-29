India's Anju receives plot, cash as gift from Pakistani businessman

ISLAMABAD – Anju, an Indian woman who recently travelled to Pakistan to wed his lover Nasrullah, was welcomed and praised today by a businessman located in Islamabad.
Anju received congratulations on her marriage from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of Pak Star Group enterprises, at her home. He also gave her a plot, a cheque of Rs 50,000, and other kind gifts.
Journalist Ravinder Singh Robin tweeted a video of the Islamabad-based businessman giving Anju-Nasrullah.
Anju has received a generous gift from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, an Islamabad-based businessman and the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies.— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) July 29, 2023
The gift includes a 10 Marla housing land, a cheque of 50K, and several other thoughtful presents.
The CEO of PSG made a statement expressing that… pic.twitter.com/f3xCLqE5N8
Indian girl Anju has become a social media hype after her adventurous tour to Pakistan. She is 34-year-old and was born in the UP’s Kailor village. She was living in Rajasthan’s Alwa with Arvind Kumar before she interacted with Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah.
She is a married woman from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who developed a relationship with Pakistani young man Nasrullah from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
