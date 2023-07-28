Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who Is Anju?

Indian girl Anju has become a social media hype after her adventurous tour to Pakistan. She is 34-year-old and was born in the UP’s Kailor village. She was living in Rajasthan’s Alwa with Arvind Kumar before she interacted with Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah. She is a married woman from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who developed a relationship with Pakistani young man Nasrullah from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who Is Nasrullah?

Nasrullah belongs to Upper Dir of KPK, Pakistan. He is a former schoolteacher and now a medical representative. He developed a relationship with Indian girl Anju. Through Facebook chats, their relationship turned into an affair and ultimately Anju came to Pakistan to see its boundless beauty, especially the beauty of Pakistan’s Northern Areas. This Nature-prone stay brought them closer and finally they tied the knot.

Anju-Nasrullah Relationship

Through Facebook, both Anju and Nasrullah came closer and their online friendship blossomed and deepened with the passage of time. They both decided to meet in person. Anju is fascinated by the beauty and charm of Pakistan’s Northern Areas.

Anju-Nasrullah Nikah

During Anju’s visit to Pakistan, both Anju and Nasrullah visited and explored the country together strengthening their bond of love and affection. Finally, they decided to formalize their relationship and get married. Before Anju converted to Islam, she abandoned her Hindu name “Anju” and chose the Muslim name "Fatima" for herself. She embraced Islam with her consent. Their marriage was solemnized through a Nikah ceremony in the presence of Nasrullah’s family members, police and lawyers. The couple registered their marriage legally and presented their willingness to marry in court. They enjoyed a sightseeing trip, visiting picturesque locations like the Lawari tunnel, as evident from their blissful pictures going viral on social media.

Anju’s Message For Her Family

After her wedding in Pakistan, Anju shared a video expressing her happiness and feeling of safety in Pakistan. She tried to convince her family and relatives in India to stay calm and relaxed. She informed them that her trip to Pakistan was well planned and she came through legal channels via the Wagah-Attari border.

Anju’s Family In India

In Anju’s native home in India, she had a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son from her previous marriage in Rajasthan, India. In 2007, Anju was married to Arvind Kumar, who is still hopeful that she will return to India.

Anju’s First Husband Reaction

In a dramatically dismal scenario in India, Anju's husband was surprised and confused by her sudden journey to Pakistan. Anju had initially claimed it was a solo trip to Jaipur, but her Pakistan visit was unexpected.

Anju’s 30-Day Visa In Pakistan

The Ministry of Interior in Pakistan granted Anju a 30-day visa for her stay in Upper Dir after all her documents were found to be in order. She was allowed to stay with Nasrullah during her visit. Nasrullah provided a written affidavit stating that their relationship was built on love, and Anju is scheduled to return to India on August 20, 2023, as planned. A senior police official confirmed the validity of Anju's documents and her legal visit on a month-long visa.

Anju and Seema Haider Love Stories

Historically, love and hate are the stories of Indo-Pak borders. Indian girl Anju and Pakistani girl Seema Haider leave deept imprints on the minds of the young generations on the two sides of the border. These two girls embarked on journeys motivated by love and trust from their beloved men. Significantly, Anju had applied legally to visit Pakistan before the Seema Haider issue came to light.

As Seema’s story goes, she began her affair with the gaming platform PUBG. However, Anju's romantic journey began with her conversations with Nasrullah on Facebook. In the past, Seema Haider was released from detention after the ATS investigation, and she maintained that she was not a spy and wished to remain in India.

Seema Haider, 30, from Pakistan's Sindh province, crossed into India illegally in May 2023 to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. Seema, a mother of four, was married to Ghulam Haider, who now lives in Saudi Arabia. On May 13, she illegally crossed into India by bus via Nepal with her four children, all under the age of seven.