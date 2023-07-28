Medical report 'confirms' 20-year-old girl raped at NADRA office

SHAKARGARH — Police say the medical report of a girl, who alleged that she was raped during a visit to the NADRA Office in Shakargarh, the tehsil headquarters in the Narowal District, has confirmed that the crime was committed.

According to the investigators, NADRA office staff raped the 20 years old girl who came for issuance of a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

Police said that the suspects, Amir and Sajid, assaulted the girl sexually and then fled the scene.

Police said the suspects were on an interim bail, but they would have their bail cancelled and get them punished from the court of law.

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) is an independent and autonomous agency under the control of the Interior Secretary of Pakistan that regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all the national citizens of Pakistan.