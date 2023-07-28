Suzuki GS150 latest price in Pakistan in July 2023

LAHORE – With its classic looks and powerful engine, the Suzuki GS150 is one of the most popular motorcycles produced by Pak Suzuki Motors in Pakistan.

Carrying vibrant graphics on its fuel tank, the 150cc motorcycle looked stylish with round-shaped analogue speedometer & techometer.

Specs

The Suzuki GS150 has many specifications, including a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, and OHC engine.

It has a bore and stroke ratio of 57.0 x 56.8 and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. This bike's gasoline tank has a 12 litre capacity.

With its wheelbase is 1,270 mm and 12v battery, it comes with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox system.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan

As of July 2023, the Suzuki GS150 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs364,000.