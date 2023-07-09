Search

Seema Haider: Pakistani woman who travelled to India to find love of her life finally gets bail

Web Desk 05:03 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
NEW DELHI – Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, who was detained for illegally stepping into India to meet the love of her life whom she met on PUBg, gets bail.

The desperate lover reached the neighboring country with her four children via the route of Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh and then reached Noida by bus. As the story of the cross-border love story made headlines, Seema was arrested by Indian authorities.

In a recent development, Indian court bail to Seema and allowed her to stay with Sachin. During the court proceedings, her counsel apprised the court that she accidently entered India to meet her lover without being aware of the consequences.

He maintained that Seema entered India without any ill intensions, and she just want to marry her lover, seeking bail on assurance that she would not leave India without informing authorities.

Earlier, the couple called on UP chief minister and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to help them.

Speaking with a local Indian outlet, Seema said they married in a temple and wanted to live like a family.

