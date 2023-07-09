Saboor Aly delights fans with her new bold pictures

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold avatar as she mastered the art of turning heads.

The Fitrat star is back with her charismatic beauty and sartorial choices. Having millions of followers online, the actor keeps fans updated with rare glimpses of his private and professional life which often steal people’s hearts.

The 28-year-old made people swoon over on styling and charm and the latest pictures show her on a dinner date, as she slayed in a blush pink off-shoulder dress.

My hairstyle is called “I Tried”, she captioned the post, posing in a hair bun, flaunting flamboyance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Saboor got thousands of likes on recent clicks in a day while her comment section was flooded with love from netizens.

The actor is known for her stunning performance in Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.