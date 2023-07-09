Saboor Aly delights fans with her new bold pictures

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold avatar as she mastered the art of turning heads.
The Fitrat star is back with her charismatic beauty and sartorial choices. Having millions of followers online, the actor keeps fans updated with rare glimpses of his private and professional life which often steal people’s hearts.
The 28-year-old made people swoon over on styling and charm and the latest pictures show her on a dinner date, as she slayed in a blush pink off-shoulder dress.
My hairstyle is called “I Tried”, she captioned the post, posing in a hair bun, flaunting flamboyance.
Saboor got thousands of likes on recent clicks in a day while her comment section was flooded with love from netizens.
The actor is known for her stunning performance in Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
