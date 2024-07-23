Search

Lifestyle

Kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar: Female suspect's statement unveiled

04:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
khalil ur rehman qamar

Renowned Pakistani playwright, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, recently shared the harrowing details of his kidnapping ordeal, shedding light on a meticulously planned crime. The incident, which took place on the night of July 15th, was outlined in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Qamar, revealing how a fan's admiration turned into a nightmare.

According to the FIR, Qamar received a call from a woman claiming to be an ardent fan who had come from England to collaborate on a drama project. The woman invited him to meet and sent her location, which Qamar reached around 4 AM. Upon arrival, he was welcomed into a room, but soon after, a knock on the door interrupted their meeting. The woman mentioned it was a delivery, and as the door opened, approximately seven armed men stormed in, holding Qamar at gunpoint and began searching him.

The FIR further detailed that the kidnappers forced Qamar to withdraw PKR 287,000 via his ATM card and demanded a ransom of PKR 10 million. Upon his refusal, they subjected him to physical assault and eventually abandoned him with his car in the Nankana Sahib area at around 11 AM the following morning.

The FIR was lodged on July 21st, six days after the incident, though the police had already apprehended all suspects prior to the formal complaint. In a press conference held by DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar, alongside DSP Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, it was disclosed that the female suspect who orchestrated the honey trap was among those arrested. The authorities also recovered three vehicles, wireless sets, and weapons used in the crime.

Statement of the Suspect

Sources revealed that the female suspect had been in contact with Qamar for 15 days before the incident, during which they exchanged pictures and engaged in frequent phone conversations. Media reports confirmed that a total of nine individuals were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and robbery case, including four women and five men.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that public figures face and underscores the importance of vigilance and security.
 

