PTI finalizes list of women leaders for reserved NA Seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized a list of 14 women leaders for the reserved seats for women from the Punjab quota in the National Assembly. The list, which awaits final approval from PTI’s founder chairman, includes prominent figures within the party.

Key names on the list include Kanwal Shauzab, President of PTI’s Women's Wing, and former Member of the National Assembly Alia Hamza. General Secretary of the Women's Wing Rubina Shaheen is also a notable inclusion. Other significant names are Seemabiya Tahir, former North Punjab president, Farkhunda Kokab, interim president of Punjab Shahnaz Tariq, General Secretary Punjab Dr. Misbah Zafar, Rubiya Jameel, and Rehana Dar.

Additional nominees include Khadija Shah and Dr. Nosheen Hamid, both hailing from Punjab, as well as Farah Agha and Firdous Rehana, former women presidents of PTI Rawalpindi. Rabia Cheema, the wife of former Punjab governor Umar Cheema, has also been nominated for a reserved seat in the National Assembly.

The finalized list reflects PTI’s commitment to promoting female leadership within the party and ensuring representation of women in the legislative process. The final approval by PTI’s founder chairman will confirm these appointments, solidifying the party's stance on female empowerment and political participation.