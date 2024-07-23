Pakistan team creates history at Women Asia Cup 2024

DAMBULLA – Pakistan women cricket team has scripted history with 10-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Women Asia Cup 2024.

It has become the first team to secure the 10-wicket victory as previously various teams have won matches by nine-wickets.

Overall, it is the second 10-wicket win bagged by Pakistan as they first achieved title by beating Ireland by 10 wickets 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Gul Feroza and Muniba Ali have also added feathers to their caps they have become the first Pakistani pair to build partnership of two centuries in the T20Is.

On July 21, Pakistan completed a nine-wicket rout of Nepal in a must-win encounter of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka on Sunday evening.

Captain Nida Dar decided to field first after winning the toss. Nepal Women set a modest target of 109 for Pakistan, who in turn surpassed it with little trouble, making 110 for one in just 11.5 overs, with 49 balls to spare.

Gull Feroza led the Pakistan charge as she scored her maiden half-century and alongside her opening partner Muneeba Ali, they produced a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. Gull, who reached her half-century in 30 balls, went on to score 57 runs with 10 fluent boundaries. Muneeba, who remained not out at 46, faced 34 balls and hit eight fours. Tuba Hassan was the other unbeaten Pakistan batter.