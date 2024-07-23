Pakistan team creates history at Women Asia Cup 2024

DAMBULLA – Pakistan women cricket team has scripted history with 10-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Women Asia Cup 2024.
It has become the first team to secure the 10-wicket victory as previously various teams have won matches by nine-wickets.
Overall, it is the second 10-wicket win bagged by Pakistan as they first achieved title by beating Ireland by 10 wickets 11 years ago.
Meanwhile, Gul Feroza and Muniba Ali have also added feathers to their caps they have become the first Pakistani pair to build partnership of two centuries in the T20Is.
On July 21, Pakistan completed a nine-wicket rout of Nepal in a must-win encounter of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka on Sunday evening.
Captain Nida Dar decided to field first after winning the toss. Nepal Women set a modest target of 109 for Pakistan, who in turn surpassed it with little trouble, making 110 for one in just 11.5 overs, with 49 balls to spare.
Gull Feroza led the Pakistan charge as she scored her maiden half-century and alongside her opening partner Muneeba Ali, they produced a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. Gull, who reached her half-century in 30 balls, went on to score 57 runs with 10 fluent boundaries. Muneeba, who remained not out at 46, faced 34 balls and hit eight fours. Tuba Hassan was the other unbeaten Pakistan batter.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
