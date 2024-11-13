Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No 1 ODI bowler ranking after Australia series win

DUBAI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The boost for Pakistan comes just months before the start of the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afridi regained his place as the top bowler in 50-over cricket on the back of some excellent displays during Pakistan’s recent series triumph over Australia when he took eight wickets across three matches at an average of 12.62.

It saw Afridi move up three places and dethrone South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj from the top spot, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains in second.

Afridi has previously first held the No.1 bowler ranking midway through last year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

Haris Rauf improves 14 places to 13th overall and reaches a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia.

In the ODI batters rankings, former skipper Babar Azam increased his lead following 80 runs against Australia when dismissed just once.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan (up two places to equal 23th) also making gains on the list for ODI batters following his 74 runs in Australia.

A knock for the ages from Mohammad Rizwan as the Pakistan veteran scored his highest ODI score to help his side to a memorable win at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (up 11 places to equal 23rd) and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (up two spots to equal 31st) also make ground on the list for ODI batters, while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (up one place to equal 14th) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (up nine rungs to equal 23rd) were among the movers for ODI bowlers.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

