Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
KARACHI – British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan Friday announced retirement from boxing.
Taking to Twitter, the star boxer thanked his fans and family while announcing his retirement.
“It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years,” the British-Pakistani boxer said.
“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he wrote.
Amir Khan competed in 40 fights throughout his professional career, winning 34 out of them. He represented England in the 2004 Summer Olympics.
Later, he worked for boxing in Pakistan by setting up Amir Khan Boxing Academy.
