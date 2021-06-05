SBP to appoint youngest Pakistani climber to summit Mount Everest as Youth Ambassador

06:37 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
SBP to appoint youngest Pakistani climber to summit Mount Everest as Youth Ambassador
Share

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb world’s highest peak Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

A ceremony for the official announcement will be held on June 7 in Lahore.

Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani ... 11:01 AM | 11 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Shehroze Kashif, a 19-year-old boy from northern areas, has become the youngest Pakistani to conquer ...

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan said that Shehroze Kashif will also be given a cash prize on this occasion.

Minister said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze and SBP will continue to encourage promising youngsters and sportsmen.

Top badminton player Mahoor Shahzad to represent ... 02:13 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

Pakistan’s number one badminton player Mahoor Shahzad will represent Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics. Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Pakistan name squads for England and West Indies ...
11:31 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
On this day in 1971, PM Imran made his cricket ...
10:40 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Happy birthday Sultan of Swing! – Wasim Akram ...
03:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: PCB announces schedule of remaining ...
03:09 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains No 1 position ...
02:14 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl
01:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars mark World Environment Day
07:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr