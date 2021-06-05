SBP to appoint youngest Pakistani climber to summit Mount Everest as Youth Ambassador

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to appoint Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb world’s highest peak Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

A ceremony for the official announcement will be held on June 7 in Lahore.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan said that Shehroze Kashif will also be given a cash prize on this occasion.

Minister said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze and SBP will continue to encourage promising youngsters and sportsmen.