Bollywood stars mark World Environment Day
Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme.
The day will be celebrated across the world through various events and activities, in line with the latest coronavirus regulations. This year, the theme is "ecosystem restoration" and focuses on resetting our relationship with nature.
Celebrities from the other side of the border are also not far behind in attracting their massive fanbase to draw attention towards the threat to the environment due to rising pollution levels and climate change.
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside many other celebrities jumped onto the bandwagon to celebrate the day zealously.
It is worthy to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they sustain.
WHO will work as a collaborating agency along with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners.
-
