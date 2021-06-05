Watch: Leaked video of TikTok star Anmol Noor leaves fans fuming
TikTok star Anmol Noor, who has been the talk of the town for her bold videos, came under the spotlight again after a leaked video of her surfaced online.
The intimate video of a few seconds has taken the internet by storm with most of the people criticising the tikkoker over the indecent act.
The video shows a man snorting a line of cocaine from the chest of Noor, who can also be seen enjoying the moment.
A social media users said that tiktokers like Anmol Noor are spreading obscenity to get some likes on their videos.
WTF Anmol Noor..When we talk about obscenity, it is obscenity that these tiktokers have spread to get some likes and views. #Anmolnoor #AlizehShah #syedbasitali pic.twitter.com/LKJ0jwvd4P— Tetoo Patiya (@Pola_620) May 18, 2021
Another user has demanded action against the TikTok star over the use of cocaine in the video.
Anmol noor using cocaine in live vedio— Atifshoukatali_Official (@AtifShoukatAli2) May 20, 2021
We are waiting for justice system check this girl and boy what they are doing ...and what law systems are doin
Where we are stand ?#کرپٹ_آزاد_کیوں #AlizehShah #anmolnoor #drugsinpakistan #ImranKhanPTI #Atifshoukatali #anmolnoortiktoker pic.twitter.com/LPvostulrU
TikTok star is yet to respond to criticism following the video leak.
