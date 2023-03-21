Muneeb Butt responds to ‘Sar-e-Rah’ controversy with Maria B

The drama series "Sar e Rah" was a groundbreaking masterpiece that conveyed several lessons in just six episodes. Each character portrayed was unique, and Muneeb Butt's role as Sarang was exceptional, capturing the audience's attention. However, his role as an intersex person caused quite a stir and created a lot of controversies.

One of the most vocal critics of the drama was renowned fashion designer Maria B, who shared a clip of the show, calling it an agenda to promote trans identities in Pakistan. A particular scene featuring Nabeel Zafar and young Sarang triggered a lot of backlash on social media.

Butt refrained from responding to the controversy earlier and only clarified that Sarang was not a trans person but an intersex individual. But now, he has addressed Maria B's claims that the drama had an agenda, and he clarified his reasons for taking up the character.

Muneeb stated that, as a practising Muslim, he would not work on any agenda. He explained that if there was anything wrong with the character, he would not have taken it up, and his family would not have accepted it, let alone the public. Muneeb's response emphasizes that he took up the role of Sarang because he believed in the story's authenticity and that it needed to be told.

On the work front, Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Mujhay Vida Kar.