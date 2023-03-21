Muneeb Butt responds to ‘Sar-e-Rah’ controversy with Maria B

The drama series "Sar e Rah" was a groundbreaking masterpiece that conveyed several lessons in just six episodes. Each character portrayed was unique, and Muneeb Butt's role as Sarang was exceptional, capturing the audience's attention. However, his role as an intersex person caused quite a stir and created a lot of controversies.
One of the most vocal critics of the drama was renowned fashion designer Maria B, who shared a clip of the show, calling it an agenda to promote trans identities in Pakistan. A particular scene featuring Nabeel Zafar and young Sarang triggered a lot of backlash on social media.
Butt refrained from responding to the controversy earlier and only clarified that Sarang was not a trans person but an intersex individual. But now, he has addressed Maria B's claims that the drama had an agenda, and he clarified his reasons for taking up the character.
Muneeb stated that, as a practising Muslim, he would not work on any agenda. He explained that if there was anything wrong with the character, he would not have taken it up, and his family would not have accepted it, let alone the public. Muneeb's response emphasizes that he took up the role of Sarang because he believed in the story's authenticity and that it needed to be told.
On the work front, Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Mujhay Vida Kar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
