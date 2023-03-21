Search

Lifestyle

Muneeb Butt responds to ‘Sar-e-Rah’ controversy with Maria B

Maheen Khawaja 08:32 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
Muneeb Butt responds to ‘Sar-e-Rah’ controversy with Maria B
Source: Muneeb Butt/ Maria B (Instagram)

The drama series "Sar e Rah" was a groundbreaking masterpiece that conveyed several lessons in just six episodes. Each character portrayed was unique, and Muneeb Butt's role as Sarang was exceptional, capturing the audience's attention. However, his role as an intersex person caused quite a stir and created a lot of controversies.

One of the most vocal critics of the drama was renowned fashion designer Maria B, who shared a clip of the show, calling it an agenda to promote trans identities in Pakistan. A particular scene featuring Nabeel Zafar and young Sarang triggered a lot of backlash on social media.

Butt refrained from responding to the controversy earlier and only clarified that Sarang was not a trans person but an intersex individual. But now, he has addressed Maria B's claims that the drama had an agenda, and he clarified his reasons for taking up the character.

Muneeb stated that, as a practising Muslim, he would not work on any agenda. He explained that if there was anything wrong with the character, he would not have taken it up, and his family would not have accepted it, let alone the public. Muneeb's response emphasizes that he took up the role of Sarang because he believed in the story's authenticity and that it needed to be told.

On the work front, Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Mujhay Vida Kar

Muneeb Butt sheds light on controversy of transgender and intersex depiction in 'Sar-e-Rah'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Khushhal Khan sparks controversy with latest poster of 'Barzakh'

10:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Sabeena Farooq responds to threats over 'Tere Bin' role

08:29 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Rabia Butt's family karaoke melts netizens' hearts

02:31 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

03:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Musaddiq Malek calls out Maria B over campaign shoot on historic burial ground in Bahawalpur

11:21 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pose for Maria B latest collection

09:54 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Muneeb Butt responds to ‘Sar-e-Rah’ controversy with Maria B

08:32 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 21, 2023

08:17 AM | 21 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.15 286.15
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.5 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.54 757.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.88 925.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.5 209.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 307.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: