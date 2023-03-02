Muneeb Butt sheds light on controversy of transgender and intersex depiction in 'Sar-e-Rah'

In Pakistan, male actors are often typecast into similar roles with a typical depiction of tall haircuts, finely shaped beards, and extravagant suits portraying the hyper-masculine hero who saves the damsel in distress. Due to this narrow portrayal, actors are limited in their performance and offered a restricted range of stories and scripts.

However, Muneeb Butt broke this mold by portraying the character of Sarang Shabbir, an intersex boy, in the limited series Sar e Rah. The series showcases the struggles and challenges faced by Sarang before becoming an Assistant Commissioner in Pakistan. This performance by Butt highlights the need for more diverse roles in the entertainment industry, allowing actors to showcase their talent and break free from stereotypical depictions.

A scene from the drama became viral when taken out of context, leading to a widespread discussion across several social media platforms. Maria B also expressed criticism towards the drama, as certain netizens accused the scene of promoting the transgender agenda in the country.

"Muneeb Butt clarified the situation during his guest appearance on The Kult podcast with Obaid Attique. The Baandi star stated that he is playing the role of an intersex character, known as "Khawaja Sira" in Urdu, and provided details on the character's journey, including the role of his father."

Additionally, he pointed out the difference between trans individuals, who choose to change their gender, and intersex individuals, who are born with their unique biological makeup, which is the category his character falls under.

On the professional front, Butt was last seen in Mast Mohabbat, Made For China, Baddua, Wedding Virus, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Mujhay Vida Kar.