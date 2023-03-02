Search

Leaked videos: Hareem Shah's husband affirms that he will stand by his wife

Web Desk 05:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Leaked videos: Hareem Shah's husband affirms that he will stand by his wife
Source: Instagram

Bilal Shah, husband of the well-known TikToker Hareem Shah, expressed his anger and disappointment over the leaking of his wife's private videos to social media. Despite being urged by others to leave his wife during this difficult time, Bilal stated that he would stand by her.

The couple recently released a video in which they revealed that Hareem's friends, Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, were allegedly responsible for leaking the videos. Hareem explained that her friends had leaked the videos due to their differences, with the intention of defaming her character.

He expressed his frustration and disappointment in his wife's friends, as they were trusted guests in their home and had shared rooms with each other as close friends do. He stated that he never expected them to betray their friend in such a manner, especially as women themselves. Their actions have violated and smeared the character of a woman, Bilal added.

According to a report by Geo News, Bilal Shah, the husband of famous TikToker Hareem Shah, expressed anger and disappointment over the leaking of his wife's private videos to social media.

He plans to take legal action against them upon their return to Pakistan.

He addressed the criticism he had received, saying that leaving his wife in this hour of need would be an injustice to her. He believes that a real man stands by his wife in times of need and supports her, while those who leave their wives are not real men.

Hareem expressed regret for trusting her friends and allowing them access to everything in her home. She confirmed that the leaked videos were not fake and that her friends had threatened to leak them earlier.

