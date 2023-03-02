Gold price increases by Rs9,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a single-day highest gain in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee plunged to all-time low against the US dollar in inter-bank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs9,400 per tola and Rs8,058 per 10 grams to reach Rs206,500 and Rs177,040, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $1 to reach $1,836.

The Pakistani rupee lost 6.66% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 285.09 as compared to yesterday’s Rs266.11.