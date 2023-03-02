Shabana Azmi opens up about her relationship with Sajal Aly

Shabana Azmi, a seasoned Indian actor in film, theatre, and television, strongly supports co-productions between India and Pakistan. She and her husband have been vocal about their belief that more collaborations in the entertainment industry between the two nations are needed.
In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi revealed her admiration for the Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly, with whom she has worked closely. Shabana Azmi shared that their professional relationship has blossomed into a warm and affectionate friendship.
Shabana Azmi further elaborated on their bond, stating that Sajal Aly is a talented and dedicated actress who is committed to her craft. She expressed her appreciation for Sajal's hard work and humility, and praised her for being a pleasure to work with on set. She also shared that every time she sees Sajal Aly, she feels an overwhelming desire to embrace her tightly in a warm hug.
The veteran actress also spoke about how their friendship extends beyond their work, sharing that they often stay in touch and support each other's personal endeavours. Despite coming from different countries and cultures, Shabana and Sajal have found a common ground that has strengthened their bond.
The romantic comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" explores the lives of Zoe, a documentary maker and dating app enthusiast, and her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) who plans to follow in his parent's footsteps and choose an arranged marriage to Pakistani girl Maymouna (Aly).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.