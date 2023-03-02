Search

Shabana Azmi opens up about her relationship with Sajal Aly

Web Desk 06:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Shabana Azmi, a seasoned Indian actor in film, theatre, and television, strongly supports co-productions between India and Pakistan. She and her husband have been vocal about their belief that more collaborations in the entertainment industry between the two nations are needed.

In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi revealed her admiration for the Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly, with whom she has worked closely. Shabana Azmi shared that their professional relationship has blossomed into a warm and affectionate friendship.

Shabana Azmi further elaborated on their bond, stating that Sajal Aly is a talented and dedicated actress who is committed to her craft. She expressed her appreciation for Sajal's hard work and humility, and praised her for being a pleasure to work with on set. She also shared that every time she sees Sajal Aly, she feels an overwhelming desire to embrace her tightly in a warm hug.

The veteran actress also spoke about how their friendship extends beyond their work, sharing that they often stay in touch and support each other's personal endeavours. Despite coming from different countries and cultures, Shabana and Sajal have found a common ground that has strengthened their bond.

The romantic comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" explores the lives of Zoe, a documentary maker and dating app enthusiast, and her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) who plans to follow in his parent's footsteps and choose an arranged marriage to Pakistani girl Maymouna (Aly).

