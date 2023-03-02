Search

Lifestyle

Khalilur Rehman Qamar moves FIA over threatening phone calls

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
Khalilur Rehman Qamar moves FIA over threatening phone calls
Source: Instagram

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a highly acclaimed and respected Pakistani writer, who has made a name for himself in the industry for his exceptional ability to craft intense and emotionally charged love stories that have captivated audiences.

His writing style is known for its ability to tug at the heartstrings of his audience and draw them into the complex and intricate world of his characters. It is no surprise that his work has received critical acclaim and numerous awards, cementing his status as a literary icon in Pakistan.

According to reports, Qamar lodged a complaint with the FIA regarding a series of threatening phone calls he has been receiving from unidentified callers over the past few days.

He has established himself as a leading figure in the Pakistani television industry and received widespread recognition and accolades for his exceptional writing skills. With his unique style and captivating storytelling, Qamar has captured the hearts of audiences and become a standout writer in the industry.

As a veteran of the TV and film industry, Qamar has an impressive body of work, including producing the film Qarz (1997), writing the dialogues for various dramas such as Ghar Kab Aao Gay (2000), Tere Piyar Mein, Mukhra Chan Varga, and Nikki Jai Haan.

Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."

Khalil Ur Rehman reveals hidden message in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah calls out blogger for invading her privacy at her wedding

09:38 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Hong Kong model butchered in a gruesome murder over financial dispute

09:01 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Neetu Kapoor all praise for Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves

02:27 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Dananeer rocks the dance floor with her killer moves

10:46 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Faysal Quraishi calls out Javed Akhtar for his comments at Faiz Festival

02:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gets trolled over latest video

01:41 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Khalilur Rehman Qamar moves FIA over threatening phone calls

06:50 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: