Search

Business

SBP’s foreign exchange reserves surge by $596 million

07:34 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
SBP’s foreign exchange reserves surge by $596 million
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $596 million to $3.814 billion in the week ending on February 24, the central bank said on Thursday.

According to SBP, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks witnessed a decline of $14 million to dip to $5.453 billion, bringing the country’s total liquid foreign reserves to $9.267 billion.

Arif Habib Ltd calculated that the current reserves would cover around less than one month’s worth of imports.

The upward trend in foreign exchange reserves came after the cash-strapped Pakistan received a deposit of $700 million from the China Development Bank.

Last week, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves witness an increase of $66 million to stay above $3.25 billion.

The Pakistani government is racing to implement new tax measures and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The agreement with IMF on completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.

Gold price increases by Rs9,400 per tola in Pakistan

Business

SBP increases interest rate by 300bps to 20pc

04:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

PCA delegation visits SBP to discuss irritants in import

03:13 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witness slight increase  

09:58 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

After historic petrol price hike, Pakistan shocks gas consumers with over 100 percent surge

12:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Power tariff surge gets cabinet’s nod ahead of virtual talks with IMF

11:04 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

SBP’s forex reserves slips below $3 billion amid talks with IMF

07:59 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBP’s foreign exchange reserves surge by $596 million

07:34 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 02 March 2023

08:54 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: