Sugar prices reach Rs200 per kilogramme in parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – Sugar prices have surged across Pakistan, causing widespread concern among citizens already burdened by rising inflation.

Retail rates of sugar have climbed to between Rs 185 and Rs200 per kilogram, with significant increases reported in major cities.

In Karachi, sugar prices rose by Rs8 per kilogram within a week. In Peshawar, sugar is being sold at Rs 190 per kilogram in retail markets, while wholesale prices stand at Rs180 per kilogram. A 50-kg sack is now priced at Rs9,000 in the wholesale market.

Lahore is witnessing one of the highest retail prices, with sugar selling between Rs190 and Rs200 per kilogram. Amid rising rates and pressure from government inspections, several shopkeepers have reportedly halted sugar sales in protest or fear of fines.

In Quetta, the retail price has reached Rs190 per kilogram, with the wholesale rate at Rs180.

In response to the worsening supply and pricing situation, the federal cabinet has finalized a decision to import 500,000 tons of sugar to stabilize the market and curb further price hikes.

This significant increase in sugar prices is putting further strain on household budgets and has raised concerns over the government’s ability to manage essential commodity inflation.