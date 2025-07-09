Turkish foreign and defence ministers arrive in Pakistan for key talks

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasir Guler have arrived in Islamabad on an official visit.

Upon arrival, they were received by Additional Secretary (West Asia), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

During their official engagements in Pakistan, important issues of mutual interest will be discussed, state broadcaster reported.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust.

During the visit, both visiting dignitaries are expected hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar as well as Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to Turkish media, Fidan is expected to affirm “the exceptional nature of the political ties between Türkiye and its friendly and brotherly partner Pakistan”.

He would also highlight advances in fields such as the economy, trade, military affairs, and the defense industry during the meetings.

He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to steps to help ensure peace and stability in the region.