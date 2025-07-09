Man kills teen daughter in Rawalpindi over TikTok account

RAWALPINDI – A father has allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter for not removing her account from TikTok in a area of Rawalpindi.

The shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from the Rawat area of the garrison city.

Police said the family initially attempted to present the case as a suicide. However, a police investigation revealed clear evidence of murder.

Forensic teams collected material from the crime scene, and initial findings indicate that the father shot his daughter before fleeing the location.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the accused had reportedly asked his daughter to delete her TikTok account. Upon her refusal, he allegedly resorted to deadly violence, resulting in her death.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspect.

The tragic incident has sparked renewed concern about growing tensions within households over digital freedom and the use of social media by teenagers.

Last month, Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikToker and social media influencer from Chitral, has been tragically killed in Islamabad.

According to her mother, a young man entered their home around 5 PM and shot Sana twice in the chest before fleeing the scene. Islamabad police apprehended the suspect within 20 hours from Faisalabad.