Horrific video shows Humaira Asghar’s decomposed body in Karachi Flat

A shocking clip surfaced online from a residential building in Defence Phase 6, Karachi, where Lollywood actress Humaira Asghar was found dead and decomposed under mysterious circumstances.

The viral video from scene shows emergency responders and cops inside fourth-floor apartment, where Humaira’s body was discovered lying face-up on the bedroom floor. The graphic footage reveals officers visibly disturbed by the strong odor some even seen covering their noses as they secure the premises and begin probe.

کراچی کے ایک فلیٹ سے خاتون ادا کارہ حمیرا اصغر کی

لاش ڈیفنس فیز 6 اتحاد کمرشل لین نمبر 5 میں واقعہ عمارت سے ملی عمارت کی چوتھی منزل پر واقعہ فلیٹ کے فرش پر پائی گئی سال 2023 سے مزکورہ فلیٹ میں کرائے پر موجود تھیں لاش فلیٹ کے بیڈ روم کے فرش پر پڑی تھی pic.twitter.com/RCsr3hIhc0 — مشوانی 🎭 (@Mashwani0) July 8, 2025

Pictures and other clips are now circulating widely on social media, sending shockwaves across Pakistan, raising concerns and questions about circumstances of the actress’s death. Viewers were startled by the state of apartment, which appeared disordered, and by the disturbing condition of the body, which showed signs of advanced decomposition.

Police say no possibility has been ruled out including natural death, suicide, or foul play. A postmortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause and time of death “We are investigating from all angles. The condition of the body suggests she may have died several days ago,” a police source said.

News of Humaira Asghar’s death left entertainment industry in grief. Known for her charismatic screen presence and down-to-earth personality, she had built a loyal following over the years.

Activists and social media users demanded thorough and transparent investigation, calling her death a tragedy that must not go unanswered.