Man cuts off donkey’s ears in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Another incident of animal mutilation has come to light as police in the Saggri area of Rawat Police Station have registered a case against a nominated suspect for cutting off a donkey's ears in a field.

According to the complainant Tanveer, who runs a farm and shop in Rawalpindi, he keeps animals and the donkey, which used to return home daily after drinking water, had both ears cut off on June 4, but the police filed a case against the suspect after a delay of 14 days.

Tanveer added that he had presented all the evidence to the police, including video recordings from Arshad Mahmood's house, where the suspect lives.

Police have registered the case and initiated action.