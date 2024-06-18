Search

China allows visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

Web Desk
07:47 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
CANBERRA - The authorities in China have announced to waive visa requirements for citizens from Australia in a major relief for travelers.

The development came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang confirmed that the country would include Australia in its visa-waiver program to fast-track access to the key business and tourism destination.

The visa-free access means that Australian tourists could enter China for up to 15 days and save around $110 in terms of visa fees. The visa-free access came after Qiang held high-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

It is to be highlighted that the government of China has eased visa restrictions for multiple countries as the countries faced the brunt of COVID-19 exacerbated by social distancing protocols which brought travel to a standstill.

Soon after the restrictions were lifted in 2023, the country opened up to the outside world and offered visa-free entry to countries including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year and the country is still looking for ways to attract more and more tourists from across the world.

