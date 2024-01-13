Search

Immigration

14 immigrants in refrigerated container arrive in Ireland: Here are the chilling details

Web Desk
07:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
14 immigrants in refrigerated container arrive in Ireland: Here are the chilling details

DUBLIN - As many as 14 immigrants who were stowed inside a chilly refrigerated container were surprisingly found alive when the container arrived at a port in Ireland.

The incident happened earlier this week when the law enforcers came to know of a container that arrived at Rosslare Europort from Belgium; the temperature inside the container was as low as -4 degrees.

The immigrants were discovered at around 3 am when the lorry was stopped exiting the ferry and as per an Irish police statement, a Kurdish woman in the container had made a call to the UK coast guard after which the information was passed on to the Irish authorities.

Though the investigations are underway, authorities believe that the immigrants had possibly spent as long as 24 hours shut inside the container; some say they were headed to England though no concrete information is available as of now.

The immigrants - including two girls aged six and four - had been struggling to breathe and had cut a hole in the container.

Fortunately, all 14 people were reported to be in good health. As far as the identity of the individuals is concerned, most of them were Kurds from Iran and Iraq, with three people from Vietnam and one from Turkey.

Commenting on the incident, former president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Eugene Drennan said a professional human trafficking gang was behind the episode. 

"The truck was fully sealed… it had to be some people who knew how to manipulate the locks and seals," he told the Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

As far as the fate of the immigrants is concerned, Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar said they may choose to apply for asylum or leave out of free will, adding that an effort would be made to process any asylum claims as quickly as possible.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Around 300 Afghans fly to Canada from Pakistan: Details inside

03:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

US announces online fee payment facility for passports: Details ...

02:24 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

PIA’s fleet expands with induction of A320: Details inside

02:03 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

China relaxes visa requirements for foreigners: Here’s everything ...

06:15 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Kosovo signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details ...

06:09 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

How powerful is Pakistan's passport? Fresh rankings reveal shocking ...

Immigration

11:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

US waives visa interview for applicants: Check eligibility here

07:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

UK issues fresh travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan

06:50 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistani pilgrims to get better place at Mina, Arafat

11:36 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Maldives looks to China for tourists amid row with India

04:26 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

World's most powerful passport rankings revealed: Here's which ...

06:41 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Pilgrims likely to avail air taxi service as Saudi Arabia ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

14 immigrants in refrigerated container arrive in Ireland: Here are the chilling details

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: