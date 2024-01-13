Search

Junaid Jamshed’s youngest son Saifullah Junaid ties the knot

Maheen Khawaja
08:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Junaid Jamshed’s youngest son Saifullah Junaid ties the knot
Source: Instagram

Junaid Jamshed, a multifaceted individual renowned as an ex-singer, successful businessman, Naat reciter, and television host, holds a significant place in Pakistan's cultural history. His musical contribution to Vital Signs remains integral to the nation's musical legacy, endearing him to countless fans. The untimely demise of this beloved celebrity, resulting from a tragic plane crash, not only left an indelible mark on his family but also left millions of fans grieving the loss.

Beyond his musical endeavours, Jamshed emerged as a pioneering figure in Ramadan transmissions, captivating audiences with his appearances on television screens. The anticipation of his presence during these special broadcasts became a cherished tradition for many. Even in his absence, the spirit of Ramadan continued to resonate, and his contributions are remembered fondly by those who admired him.

Recently his youngest son, Saifullah Junaid Jamshed entered a new chapter in his life by tying the knot. Saifullah shared the blissful moments of his Nikkah ceremony on Instagram, allowing glimpses into the celebration of love and commitment. 

"S & Z - 11.12.2023" he captioned the post.

 On this auspicious occasion, fans and well-wishers poured their affection and blessings upon the newlyweds, embracing them as they embarked on this journey together.

Junaid Jamshed had two wives Nayha and Ayesha Junaid. The couple had four children, three sons, Taimur, Saifullah and Babur, and a daughter named Ayesha.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

