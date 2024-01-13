Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who hasn't been

RAWALPINDI – Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he was unaware of the distribution of party tickets for the national and provincial assembly seats ahead of the General Election 2024.

Amid allegations by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of massive pre-poll rigging, Pakistan is going to hold the general election nationwide on February 8.

During his interaction with party workers in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana case, in which he has been incarcerated, Khan said he didn't know who was given the ticket and who wasn't.

Earlier in the day, PTI workers interacted with Khan on the jail premises and registered their complaints about “unfair” distribution of tickets.

Responding to a question about the “unfair” distribution of party tickets, the PTI founder told his supporters: “I don't know who got the ticket and who didn't.”

“I was not allowed to consult about the distribution of party tickets.” The PTI founder asked his supporters how could he verbally decide about 850 tickets.