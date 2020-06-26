PM Imran to lay foundation stone of 1,124-MW Kohala Hydropower Project today

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Kohala Hydropower Project today (Friday).

According to media reports, the premier will reach Muzaffarabad on a day long visit today (Friday) where he will be briefed on 1,124-megawatt Kohala Hydropower Project.

PM Imran will also address the groundbreaking ceremony of the power project.

The prime minister will hold meetings with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan during the visit.

PM Imran will also be briefed on Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. He will also distribute compensatory cheques among the needy people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

On Thursday, the prime minister witnessed Kohala Hydropower Project historic tripartite agreement, with an investment of 2.4billion dollars in the energy sector.