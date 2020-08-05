ECNEC approves upgradation’ project of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD - Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved project for upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing Mainline-1 at the cost of over 6.8 billion dollars.

The meeting of the Committee was held in Islamabad today (Wednesday) with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair.

The project will be completed in three packages in which existing 2,655 KM track will be upgraded.

The speed of passenger trains will increase from 65/110 KM/h to 165 KM/h and line capacity will increase from 34 to 137/171 trains each way per day.

Ministry of Railways will constitute a project steering committee for effective supervision and implementation of the project.

Establishment of a dry port near Havelian was also approved in the meeting.