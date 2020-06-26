Iffat Omar talks about nepotism within Pakistan’s showbiz industry

11:20 AM | 26 Jun, 2020
Iffat Omar talks about nepotism within Pakistan’s showbiz industry
The unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked an ongoing debate in Bollywood regarding nepotism and favouritism. Singer Adnan Sami Khan and Bollywood star Abhay Deol recently came forward to address nepotism in Bollywood.

The conversation has also reached Pakistan, with our very own Iffat Omar calling out the Nepotism in our local film and entertainment industry:

“Pakistani industry artists sharing news of Koffee in Karan in hot water but darlings what about the nepotism in your own backyard?” the host shared. “Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn? (Have you ever thought how many actors there are in our industry?)”

While some followers agreed with her, others defended a handful of Pakistani artists who built their career without having any support from within the industry:

