Nimra Khan celebrates 29th birthday

Better safe than sorry! Actress Nimra Khan celebrated her birthday at home with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan, who recently got married, took to Instagram to share the heartwarming messages she received from her fans and friends. She turned 29 on June 26.

She posted a video clip where she could be seen playing the birthday jingle and in the caption she included the wish she received from her husband. Khan was surrounded by pink balloons and rainbow streamers in the background of the footage.

“Wishing my beautiful wife a very happy birthday. May all your dreams come true. Love you lots From your husband,” the actress said.

Nimra further shared some adorable pictures with her husband on her Instagram story and wrote, “So here is my husband My buddy my well wisher. Even my crime partner wishing me a happy birthday.”

