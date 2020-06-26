PM calls on int'l community to hold India accountable for HR abuses in IOJK

ISLAMABAD - On International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, the premier said, “Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture.”

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2020

The Prime Minister further said that “These atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi govt are well documented by UN, HR orgs & intl media. A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against int human rights & humanitarian laws & must be unacceptable.”