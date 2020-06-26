Indian troops kill 3 more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district today (Friday), taking the number of slain youth in the territory to five from yesterday.

According to Kashmir Medias Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of Tral. The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the area.

On Thursday, the troops had killed two youth during a similar operation in Hardshiva area of Sopore town.