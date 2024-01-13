Search

PakistanTop News

Marwat says Imran Khan will withdraw controversial tickets

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Sher Afzal Khan Marwat
Source: File photo

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, one of the members of the legal team representing the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, said on Saturday that he had conveyed workers’ concerns about the controversial distribution of the party tickets to the PTI founder.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Marwat said that Khan had announced withdrawal of controversial tickets for the General Election 2024 that is scheduled to take place across Pakistan on February 8.

Distribution of PTI tickets for the national and provincial assembly seats caused an uproar within the PTI, particularly in KP where some party leaders vying for the position of chief minister, were denied tickets for provincial seats and were given tickets for National Assembly (NA) seats.

Reports say that some influential contenders for chief minister's slot have been given tickets for the NA seats to pave the way for Ali Amin Gandapur as possible chief minister of KP if the party wins the elections.

Reports suggest that party leaders like Asad Qasier, Atif Khan, Shah Farman, Shahram Tarakai, Junaid Khan and Sheheryar Khan Afridi were not given tickets for KP Assembly seats and they were asked by the party to contest the election for the NA seats only. 

These leaders are protesting that despite their seniority in the party, they have not been consulted in the ticket allocation exercise. They also conveyed a message to the founder chairman of PTI Imran Khan, expressing their no-confidence in the ticket allocation exercise.

A day earlier, the former ruling party announced fielding candidates for all 266 National Assembly seats across Pakistan. However, several constituencies had been marked ‘pending’, mainly due to a difference of opinion in naming the candidates.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who ...

12:04 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

SC won’t interfere in ECP’s domain, says CJP Isa

07:35 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Cipher case: IHC declares Imran Khan's in-camera trial null and void

01:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan’s 14-day judicial remand approved in May 9 cases

11:18 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

IHC lifts stay order on cipher case trial against Imran Khan; annuls ...

10:57 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Lakki Marwat encounter with ...

Most viewed

02:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Strong earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next ...

10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar ...

11:59 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

PML-N announces party candidates in Punjab for General Election 2024

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

11:40 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Matric exams scheduled for March 2024 postponed for a month; check ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Marwat says Imran Khan will withdraw controversial tickets

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: