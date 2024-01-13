Yasir Hussain issues warning to a fan who posted Iqra Aziz’s sketch

In the age of social media, celebrities often find themselves under the scrutiny of fans and followers who express admiration through various forms of art. Recently, Yasir Hussain, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, issued a warning to a fan who posted what he deemed to be a "not accurate" sketch of his wife, Iqra Aziz.

A local artist, by the Instagram handle, "c_4__colour" attempted to capture her likeness through a sketch.

However, Yasir Hussain, her husband, took to his Instagram account to express his dissatisfaction with the portrayal. In his comment, he acknowledged the effort, stating, "Beta thankyou. Good effort bus ainda meri bv ki tasweer nai banani apne. Beta baat case par chali jani hai warna" - loosely translated to "Thank you, son. Good effort, but from now on, refrain from sketching my wife. Otherwise, legal action will be pursued."

The response prompted amusement among numerous celebrities and fans who found humour in the situation. However the artist later on deleted her post.

The couple got married on December 28, 2019, and welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.