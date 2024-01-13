Search

Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain issues warning to a fan who posted Iqra Aziz’s sketch

Maheen Khawaja
10:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
Yasir Hussain issues warning to a fan who posted Iqra Aziz’s sketch
Source: Instagram

In the age of social media, celebrities often find themselves under the scrutiny of fans and followers who express admiration through various forms of art. Recently, Yasir Hussain, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, issued a warning to a fan who posted what he deemed to be a "not accurate" sketch of his wife, Iqra Aziz. 

A local artist, by the Instagram handle, "c_4__colour" attempted to capture her likeness through a sketch. 

However, Yasir Hussain, her husband, took to his Instagram account to express his dissatisfaction with the portrayal. In his comment, he acknowledged the effort, stating, "Beta thankyou. Good effort bus ainda meri bv ki tasweer nai banani apne. Beta baat case par chali jani hai warna" - loosely translated to "Thank you, son. Good effort, but from now on, refrain from sketching my wife. Otherwise, legal action will be pursued."

The response prompted amusement among numerous celebrities and fans who found humour in the situation. However the artist later on deleted her post.

The couple got married on December 28, 2019, and welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate 4th anniversary with a cosy dinner in USA

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:47 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate 4th anniversary with a cosy ...

07:52 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wifey Iqra Aziz on wedding ...

10:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Iqra Kanwal's DDLJ inspired Mayun photoshoot takes the internet by ...

03:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

YouTube star Iqra Kanwal shares pictures from her bridal shower

08:14 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Musical maestro Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo passes away

10:13 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Yasir Hussain throws star-studded birthday bash

Lifestyle

10:47 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away

12:42 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Saba Qamar's bold workout videos break the internet

10:20 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Pakistani artist Shiraz Uppal introduces AI-generated female singer, ...

11:32 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's latest film — Here's all you need to know!

02:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Yashma Gill's thigh slit dress while enjoying bonfire ...

07:12 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Cross-border crossover! Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat pose together

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

PTI loses bat as CJP Qazi Faez Isa restores ECP order ahead of General Election 2024

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: