Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate 4th anniversary with a cosy dinner in USA

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain epitomize a dynamic power couple in the entertainment industry. Excelling in their respective careers, Iqra stands as one of the top leading ladies, while Yasir wears multiple hats as an actor, director, host, and producer. Their commitment to family values is evident, and their love story, from a fairy-tale proposal to a beautiful family, resonates with many.

Recently, the couple marked their 4th anniversary in the USA during their winter vacation. They celebrated the milestone with joy and laughter and shared the special occasion with friends. The couple, accompanied by their adorable son Kabir Hussain, radiates happiness in these charming snapshots from their fourth wedding anniversary celebration.

Iqra took to Instagram to share the cutest photo dump with the caption "Happy 4 years baby. A day very special to me because of You, thankyou for coming into my life and making it worthwhile.

This is just the beginning of another year full of you and me

Love you"

The lovebirds married on December 28, 2019, and welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.